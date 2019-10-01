Ivory Coast: Death of a three-year-old girl brutally raped in Dimbokro

In Ivory Coast, a three-year-old girl raped in dimbokro died on Monday, 30 september 2019.

In Dimbokro, precisely in Aboré, a 3-year-old girl was brutally raped and then left in a calamitous state, in the middle of the bush by her aggressor, Abidjanshow reported Monday. After first aid in her area, the little girl was transferred to the operating room at Cocody University Hospital to recover her life. Despite the support of her family, doctors, benefactors who are constantly watching and doing their best to save her, the little Grace has died. According to ivoirtv.net, she was in the operating room when the lord decided to call her back to him. According to the media, the Ivorian Minister of Family Affairs was present at the announcement of the death.

For the time being, the authorities are putting in the double butcher to find the rapists.