India: 140 dead in monsoon rain floods

Environment
By Freedya da Costa
parismatch.com

The toll of late monsoon rains in India is increasing by the day. The number of people killed in the flood rose from 111 to 140 on tuesday, 1 october 1.

Local authorities have announced an increase in the number of people who have died in the floods that have hit northern India in recent days. According to figures revealed on Tuesday, 140 people have already died, 29 cases of death added to the 111 previous ones

According to the authorities, during these four days, 111 people were killed in the great state of Uttar Pradesh. 28 others died in the Bihar region due to the “unusually late rains of a monsoon that should have withdrawn from these geographical areas this season”, TVA News reported. The annual monsoon should already end for this year, as it normally lasts from June to September

The information site states that streets in Bihar’s capital, Patna, are overflowing with dirty water.  Some residents were forced to leave their homes in lifeboats. Although the rains have stopped, some areas of the city are still submerged in water and several shops and schools are still closed. A prison in Uttar Pradesh was also flooded with water. About 900 detainees had to be evacuated.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has reported that this year’s monsoon is longer than normal, due to its longer duration than monsoons known since 1994. “Despite the late start of the monsoon season and the largely unpredictable rains during the month of June, seasonal rainfall ended in the higher than normal category,” IMD said on Monday, September 30. In July, about 650 people died in the country, as well as in Nepal, Bangladesh and Pakistan.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

In The News Feed

FIFA: Former CONCACAF General Secretary suspended for life

Nigeria: Buhari’s warnings against hate speech

Politics: Do MECE-Benin and DRP finally have the peaceful pipe ?

Benin: the king of Ouassa-Tobré at Joseph Djogbénou’s office

USA-Electoral Interference: Trump toughens sanctions against russian personalities

Doing Business Report: Togo among the top 5 nations, Benin absent in the TOP 20

Benin – political crisis: national multi-variable dialogue

Benin: Rural electrification

Benin: The national dialogue begins in few days

“No force can stop Chinese nation from moving forward,” Xi Jinping

Benin – 2020 communal elections: the chances for non-conventional parties?

Brazil-Senegal friendly match: Aliou Cissé invites 23 Lions to entend

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More