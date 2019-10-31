The American presidential couple Donald and Melania Trump were very hard on a child while distributing candy for 2019 Halloween.

On Monday 28 October 2019, the White House welcomed military and elementary school children from Washington to its gardens to celebrate Halloween. On occasion, Donald and Melania Trump have chosen to break the protocol by making a strange distribution. As usual, positioned in front of the back of the White House, Donald and Melania Trump each distributed candy using their full basket. “In front of the parade of little ones dressed as monsters, the American president and his wife were noticed when they wanted to give sweets to a child dressed as Minion, the emblematic character of the films Moi Moche et Méchant” informs the gala. According to the media, instead of putting candy in the child’s bag hidden under his imposing disguise, the couple put the candy on the Minion’s head. As a result, “at the first movement of the child, the candy fell to the ground” before someone came to give it back to the child who was leaving under the amusement of the couple.

Published on social networks, this gesture by Donald Trump has been widely criticized. “How much fun can an empty and soulless man like Trump have in intimidating young children in Halloween costumes?”, “Trump really thought this Minion was a giant bucket”, “Trump laughs at a Minion while keeping the promised rewards out of reach. It’s almost as if it were a metaphor or something like that…” commented the Internet users, among others. For others cited by Gala, “this lack of respect for the Minions” may encroach on Donald Trump’s campaign for the US presidential elections in 2020.