In Guinea Bissau, President José Mario Vaz dismissed the Prime Minister from his government through a presidential decree issued on Monday 28th October. Shortly after the announcement, the head of government stepped up to the plate.

An arm wrestling match is already taking place between President José Mario Vaz and Aristides Gomez, his prime minister. After the dismissal announced last night, the head of government went out a few hours later to notify national and international opinion that his government will remain in office until the presidential elections scheduled for 24 November.

“We are determined to continue our work as a government for elections with the support of the international community, particularly ECOWAS, and therefore, on Saturday, we intend to officially open the presidential election campaign leading up to the 24th November vote and I call on the army to stay out of the ongoing political process and that, when the time comes, the judicial authorities will have to rule on the legal validity of this decree,” replied Gomez. For him, the Abuja agreement limits the resident’s prerogatives. “The president must not interfere in government business. Nor does he have any power for an appointment or dismissal,” concluded the discharged Prime Minister.

Ejected from his political party, the African Party for the Independence of Guinea and Cape Verde (PAIGC), President Vaz ran as an independent candidate in the upcoming election. Last weekend, several opposition leaders and the head of state called for demonstrations to revise the electoral register to ensure the transparency of the vote. This option, synonymous with postponing the election, has not received the government’s blessing. The latter shows his willingness to stick to the timely holding of the election that will take the country out of the political crisis since 2015. As a reminder, Faustino Fudut Imbali has been appointed as the new Head of Government.