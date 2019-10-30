In Guinea Conakry, the authorities are not ready to return the bodies of demonstrators killed during the major protest movement that has been raging in the country since 14th October.

Demonstrations against President Alpha’s possible third term have left six people dead according to the authorities (nine according to the opposition). According to Africanews, given the tense atmosphere in the country, the government would not want to return the victims’ remains to their respective families at this time. The reason would be the call of the opposition to pay a last tribute to them through a huge mobilization on Wednesday.

Since 14 October, the National Front for the Constitution Defence (NFCD), made up of politicians, members of civil society and trade unions, has been calling on the Guineans to stand up against a draft revision of the Basic Law that will pave the way for a third term of office for the head of state Alpha Condé in power since 2010. As part of these demonstrations, five frontline officials were sentenced to prison terms ranging from six months to one year.