Bissau-Guinean President Faustino Fudut Imbali was appointed Prime Minister on Tuesday after his predecessor Aristides Gomez was dismissed on Monday evening.

Guinean Head of State José Mario Vaz appointed a new Head of Government on Tuesday 29 October to replace Aristides Gomez who was dismissed the day before. This dismissal blurs the political game, making the atmosphere in Bissau very tense. On Saturday, the election campaign for the November 24 election is expected to officially begin. For Aristides Gomez, this decree dismissing the government is “null and void”. For a long time, the head of state and his prime minister have not spoken to each other.