Ghana: Six dead and several injured in a traffic accident in Accra

In Ghana, a violent collision took place in the capital Accra on Saturday. The toll is six dead and 15 injured.

A head-on collision between a minibus and a car killed six people and injured 15 on the Tema-Aflao road in the Accra region, according to police security services relayed by Hespress. According to the preliminary findings of the investigation, the minibus driver trying to overtake the vehicle “almost impossible” collided head-on with a car driving in the opposite direction. According to Sege Police Commander George Aboagye, the wounded are being transported to the Catholic hospital Battor for appropriate treatment.