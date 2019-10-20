US President Donald Trump retracted his decision to hold the next G7 summit on his Florida property. Under pressure from the media and democratic officials, the head of the White House reported his decision.

Donald Trump only lasted 48 hours. After deciding to hold the 2020 G7 summit in his Florida hotel-golf, the former real estate developer was the focus of sharp criticism. This prompted him to retro-pedal and look for a new destination for this high-level meeting. “Given the mad and irrational hostility of democrats and the media, we no longer consider National Doral Miami to host the G7 summit,” wrote the New York native.

In this case, the Democrats are accusing Trump of a conflict of interest. On tweeter, the manager indicated that another complex will be found immediately. His chief of staff said that Camp David could host the event as it was in 2012 under Barack Obama’s presidency. This year’s edition was held in Biarritz in the south of France.