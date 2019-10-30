This may be the feat of the moment that will hit social networks and legal download platforms. The two Kalashes from the French rap world in an almost improbable collaboration.

Kalash, a close relative of Booba, and criminal Kalash, Sevran’s man and friend of K double A (Kaaris), what could this give in a featuring? Well the answer is in “Polemic”, the title on which we can see the two current Rap Game sensations in France, harmonize their voice and the different styles to create what we can call “the heavy“.

Metaphors, clashs with veiled sentences and denunciations on what the “galley” that some people can experience in France. From this theme, the two rappers first focused on the relationship between the West and Africa before concluding with racism. “Racism is beneficial; Eric Zemour makes money”, one of the shocking phrases that expresses all the “illogical” character of the world that outrages the “Kalashs“.