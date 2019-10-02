France: angry police officers took Paris hostage

Societies
By Modeste Dossou
@Sputnik France

The French police officers are angry. They took Paris streets to protest against working conditions and denounce a government abandonment.

It is one of the largest police gatherings in France for several years. At least 20,000 police officers took to the streets of the French capital, not to supervise a demonstration, but to demonstrate themselves. According to a report from the Russian RT agency, police officers of different ranks, officers and members of the management to administrative staff, went wednesday from Bastille to the Republic Square, to express their despair after being abandoned by the government.

“The national police is angry” and “Don’t touch the police” are among other slogans chanted by the uniformed demonstrators. According to RT, several officers also brought a cardboard replica of a coffin to the demonstrations to commemorate their colleagues who allegedly committed suicide this year due to difficult working conditions. In local media reports, at least 52 suicides among French police officers in 2019, have already been recorded against an average of 42.

