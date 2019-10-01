FIFA: Former CONCACAF General Secretary suspended for life

FIFA Ethics Committee has suspended for life for corruption the former Secretary General of the North, Central American and Caribbean Football Confederation (CONCACAF), Enrique Sanz.

The judgment chamber of the Ethics Commission of the King’s governing body of sport banned for life on tuesday 1 october former CONCACAF secretary Enrique Sanz for his participation in the negotiation of bribes in the organization of sports competitions. Indeed, Mr Sanz is banned for life from carrying out any activity related to football (administrative, sporting or other) at national and international level, the Zurich-based institution said in a statement.

The latter is also ordered to pay FIFA a fine of CHF 100,000 (EUR 91,800). This is not the first time that the football world has been shaken by this business. Several leading figures in round leather, including the French Michel Platini and the Swiss leader Sepp Blatter, had been punished for the anti-corruption investigations of previous years.