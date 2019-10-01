FIFA: Former CONCACAF General Secretary suspended for life

Sport
By Marturin S. ATCHA
Enrique Sanz, ancien secrétaire général de la CONCACAF@Sensacion Deportiva

FIFA Ethics Committee has suspended for life for corruption the former Secretary General of the North, Central American and Caribbean Football Confederation (CONCACAF), Enrique Sanz.

The judgment chamber of the Ethics Commission of the King’s governing body of sport banned for life on tuesday 1 october former CONCACAF secretary Enrique Sanz for his participation in the negotiation of bribes in the organization of sports competitions. Indeed, Mr Sanz is banned for life from carrying out any activity related to football (administrative, sporting or other) at national and international level, the Zurich-based institution said in a statement.

Read also:

Ivory Coast: The Federation reacts to Geoffroy Serey Die’s international retirement

Argentina’s National Team Star is a big fan of Cristiano Ronaldo (Photos)

Yachine Trophy: France Football creates the Golden Ball for the best goalkeeper in the world

The latter is also ordered to pay FIFA a fine of CHF 100,000 (EUR 91,800). This is not the first time that the football world has been shaken by this business. Several leading figures in round leather, including the French Michel Platini and the Swiss leader Sepp Blatter, had been punished for the anti-corruption investigations of previous years.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

In The News Feed

FIFA: Former CONCACAF General Secretary suspended for life

Nigeria: Buhari’s warnings against hate speech

Politics: Do MECE-Benin and DRP finally have the peaceful pipe ?

Benin: the king of Ouassa-Tobré at Joseph Djogbénou’s office

USA-Electoral Interference: Trump toughens sanctions against russian personalities

Doing Business Report: Togo among the top 5 nations, Benin absent in the TOP 20

Benin – political crisis: national multi-variable dialogue

Benin: Rural electrification

Benin: The national dialogue begins in few days

“No force can stop Chinese nation from moving forward,” Xi Jinping

Benin – 2020 communal elections: the chances for non-conventional parties?

Brazil-Senegal friendly match: Aliou Cissé invites 23 Lions to entend

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More