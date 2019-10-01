El Salvador: Police arrests 22 hit men

Security
By Freedya da Costa
20min.ch

22 people suspected of spreading terror in the country were arrested on Monday, 1st October 2019, according to the Salvadoran authorities. Among the 22 alleged hit men are 11 police officers.

In the Republic of El Salvador, a North American country, twenty-two alleged hit men were arrested on Monday. According to information reported by the Journal de Montréal, “half of these suspects are national police officers”.  To commit their crime, the killers disguised themselves as police or soldiers and used the pretext of searches to break into their victims’ homes.

Read also:

Libya: third american raid in the south of the country, 17 dead

Cooperation: Nicolas Maduro announces the arrival of the Russian military in Venezuela

Nigeria – Maiduguri: Hundreds flee while Boko Haram attacks

The head of the German Arriaza Anti-Corruption Unit reported that the suspects had “participated in murder activities on command”. He pointed out that criminals are mainly involved in settling scores against members of criminal gangs, the “maras” who dictate their laws in the country, but also in Honduras and Guatemala.

German Arriaza stated that the investigations enabled the investigators to gather enough “irrefutable documentary and forensic evidence, as well as testimonies”. According to the investigation, the hit men wore “police or military uniforms and claimed to have to carry out searches to break into their victims’ homes,” German Arriaza said, quoted by the newspaper.

The 22 suspects arrested are accused of being involved in at least 48 murders committed between 2016 and 2017.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

In The News Feed

Doing Business Report: Togo among the top 5 nations, Benin absent in the TOP 20

Benin – political crisis: national multi-variable dialogue

Benin: Rural electrification

Benin: The national dialogue begins in few days

“No force can stop Chinese nation from moving forward,” Xi Jinping

Benin – 2020 communal elections: the chances for non-conventional parties?

Brazil-Senegal friendly match: Aliou Cissé invites 23 Lions to entend

Benin: Ladislas Agbési’s strategic committee

Benin: Barthélémy Kassa talks about the reasons for the DRP’s absence from parliament

Benin – Guy Mitokpè’s developments on Houngbédji’s speech at the DRP Holydays University

Benin: a $16.6 million loan from BOAD.

Bertin Koovi: “I was arrested without any legal reason”

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More