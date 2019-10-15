Egypt sympathizes with the pain of the japanese people

Egyptian officials expressed their condolences to the Japanese government and people over the many deaths caused by Typhoon Hagibis that swept through japan earlier this week.

In a statement, the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that his country was struggling with the japanese people and government in this disaster, wishing for a speedy recovery from the injuries and expressing its confidence in Japan to overcome the crisis, reports the dailynewssegypt.com. The media also reported that the death toll of the disaster was 43 people and more than 200 injured. He also reports that 16 people are still missing, according to the latest Japanese authorities’ statement issued on Monday.

Typhoon Hagibis is considered one of the most powerful typhoons the country has seen in more than half a century. More than 110,000 rescuers, police officers and self-defence forces participated in the rescue. Clean-up operations are still ongoing across the country.

Significant damage

Typhoon Hagibis caused extensive damage in Japan, including in the capital, Tokyo, with record rainfall and high winds causing widespread flooding and landslides. Meteorological authorities in Japan have reported that more than 40% of annual rainfall is recorded in a day or two in many regions, says dailynewssegypt.com.

About 21 waterways collapsed, including the Chikuma River, in Nagano Prefecture, northwest of Tokyo, according to the Japanese Ministry of Land and Transport, which reported that the roads were completely submerged by muddy waters. Houses in the affected areas were flooded with two to three metres of water.