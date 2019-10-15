Egypt sympathizes with the pain of the japanese people

Diplomacy
By Modeste Dossou
Les pompiers patrouillent sur une route inondée en raison des fortes pluies provoquées par le typhon Hagibis dans le quartier d'Ota à Tokyo [Kyodo via Reuters]

Egyptian officials expressed their condolences to the Japanese government and people over the many deaths caused by Typhoon Hagibis that swept through japan earlier this week.

In a statement, the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that his country was struggling with the japanese people and government in this disaster, wishing for a speedy recovery from the injuries and expressing its confidence in Japan to overcome the crisis, reports the dailynewssegypt.com. The media also reported that the death toll of the disaster was 43 people and more than 200 injured. He also reports that 16 people are still missing, according to the latest Japanese authorities’ statement issued on Monday.

Read also:

Syria sends troops to the north to counter the Turkish offensive

Iranian tanker hit by missile fire off Saudi Arabia

Turkish military operations in Syria: Libyan National Army (LNA) warns Erdogan

Typhoon Hagibis is considered one of the most powerful typhoons the country has seen in more than half a century. More than 110,000 rescuers, police officers and self-defence forces participated in the rescue. Clean-up operations are still ongoing across the country.

Significant damage

Typhoon Hagibis caused extensive damage in Japan, including in the capital, Tokyo, with record rainfall and high winds causing widespread flooding and landslides. Meteorological authorities in Japan have reported that more than 40% of annual rainfall is recorded in a day or two in many regions, says dailynewssegypt.com.

About 21 waterways collapsed, including the Chikuma River, in Nagano Prefecture, northwest of Tokyo, according to the Japanese Ministry of Land and Transport, which reported that the roads were completely submerged by muddy waters. Houses in the affected areas were flooded with two to three metres of water.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

In The News Feed

Egypt: Former President Hosni Mubarak will make one of the few appearances since his departure

Rwanda sets a world record for women’s representation in the parliament

Benin: Workshop on budget orientation debates in the Cotonou commune (video)

Guinea: Violent repression of opposition demonstration turns to worse in Conakry

Benin: Slu gives finally his version to the opposition division

Benin: Ajavon’s Slu makes remarks on the political dialogue (video)

Tunisia: Kaïs Saïed officially elected with 72.71% of the votes

Benin: the two things retained by the lsu on the conclusions from the political dialogue

Benin: political dialogue gave birth to the “wind” according to the LSU

Benin – The resistance foundations: what does Paul Hounkpè have to say about ?  

Tunisia: Nabil Karoui congratulates President-elect Kais Saeid

Benin: the Fceb party to the correction of electoral laws without a constitutional revision

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More