The French telecom group Orange has packed its luggage from Niamey. In financial difficulties in recent months, Orange has had to sell its Niger subsidiary according to the authorities.

Referring to “significant financial difficulties due to difficult market conditions”, the French telecom operator is turning its back on Niger after ten years. Number two in the sector, the French group has 2.4 million customers and a turnover of €86 million. Even if these difficulties are not intended to destabilize the operator, the tax adjustment is the straw that breaks the camel’s back. According to RFI, the tax authorities claimed 22 billion CFA francs from the company, or more than 33 million euros, almost half of its annual income. An amount considered exorbitant for the group’s management.

But this departure does not mean the death of the company because, the government announces the acquisition of all the shares by the company Zamani Com of the Niger businessman Mohamed Rhissa associated with Mali’s Moctar Thiam. This company will take over its operating licence and inherit 530 employees. However, the government has not specified the amount of the transaction and the period during which it will take place. Subscribers and employees are still holding their breath.