Donald Trump congratulates Xi Jinping

Diplomacy
By Modeste Dossou
US President Donald Trump took everyone by surprise by offering his congratulations in a tweet to chinese President Xi Jinping on the 70th anniversary of the communist revolution.

It was on October 1, 1949 that Mao Zedong proclaimed the establishment of the People’s Republic of China in Tiananmen Square in Beijing, while US-backed nationalists led by Chiang Kai-shek withdrew to the island of Taiwan, reports RT. After denouncing socialism in several occasions, selling weapons to Taiwan and waging a trade war with China, he nevertheless congratulates Xi, 70 years later, on this anniversary.

This tweet by Donald Trump, who is fundamentally against socialism and accuses the Democrats of wanting to introduce this ideology in the United States, is all the more disconcerting, especially since many Republicans took advantage of the anniversary of the Chinese revolution to signal their virtue and denounce Beijing’s “tyrants” as “macabre” enemies of freedom, democracy, etc., says the Russian agency RT.

