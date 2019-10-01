Doing Business Report: these are the reforms that have positioned Togo

The Republic of Togo performed well in the ranking of the latest Doing Business report. Togo’s position among the top 5 nations is the result of the courageous reforms carried out by the Togolese authorities.

In the new Doing Business report, the 16th since its inception, Togo is among the top 5 African nations. This performance of this small West African country is the result of a series of reforms initiated by the government to improve the business environment. As part of the reforms that have enabled the country to position itself well, it should be noted that Togo has participated in the overhaul of company regulations in five areas evaluated by Doing Business, as follows:

The elimination of the requirement that the articles of association of limited liability companies must be drafted by a notary facilitates the creation of a company,

Transparency in the building permit process was improved after Togo issued a circular requiring that required documents, prior approval and fees be available online,

Obtaining electricity has become less expensive as a result of a decision by the utility to reduce the cost of new connection work,

The process for registering transfers of ownership has been simplified: the submission of real estate transfer documents and the payment of registration fees are now completed in one step in the same office,

Togo has improved access to credit information by expanding the credit bureau’s coverage.

It should be noted that Doing Business presents quantitative indicators on business regulation and property rights protection for 190 economies from Afghanistan to Zimbabwe and measures regulations in 11 areas of a company’s life cycle. Ten of these areas are included in this year’s ranking on ease of doing business: starting a business, obtaining a building permit, connecting to electricity, transferring ownership, obtaining loans, protecting minority investors, paying taxes, cross-border trade, enforcing contracts and settling insolvency.