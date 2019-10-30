The late Ivorian artist DJ Arafat was posthumously elected best Francophone artist at AFRIMMA 2019. A few days after his award, his ex-sponsee Ariel Sheney reacted.

On Saturday, 26 October 2019, the famous Ivorian artist Dj Arafat, considered one of the most influential artists in the French-speaking world, once again won an honorary prize. In fact, he was named Best Francophone Artist 2019 at the Afrimma Awards. This distinction, which comes two months after his death, did not leave his former foal Ariel Sheney indifferent. “I am proud, proud as any Ivorian artist. I am doubly proud, because we know what he meant to me and what he did for me in my career,” said Sré Jean Ariel, alias Ariel Sheney, on Vibe Radio.

As a reminder, the Daïshikan died on Monday, 12 August 2019 in a serious motorcycle accident in Abidjan. Before his death, he had already made peace with Ariel Sheney, whom he accused about a year ago of abandoning him for Molare. But this reconciliation obviously seems to be like water thrown on the back of the duck. In question, rejected by the popular China (DJ Arafat fans) Ariel Sheney and several other Ivorian artists were excluded from DJ Arafat’s funeral held on Saturday 31st August , 2019.