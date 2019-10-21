Arrival of President Patrice Talon in Tokyo on Monday, October 21, 2019 photo©DIRCOM/PR-BENIN

President Patrice Talon arrived in Tokyo on Monday, 21 October 2019. He was welcomed at Haneda Airport in Tokyo by Japanese officials. This trip by the Beninese Head of State is part of his participation in the enthronement ceremony of the new Emperor Naruhito

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here