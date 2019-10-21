President Patrice Talon arrived in Tokyo on Monday, 21 October 2019. He was welcomed at Haneda Airport in Tokyo by Japanese officials. This trip by the Beninese Head of State is part of his participation in the enthronement ceremony of the new Emperor Naruhito
