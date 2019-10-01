Crisis in Peru: the army takes a position between the president and parliament

Peruvian president announced monday by decree, the dissolution of the opposition-led Congress. This decision has led to the affront of opponents who are trying to have him dismissed, as in Venezuela.

The struggle between the executive and the legislature in Peru has created a constitutional crisis similar to that in Venezuela. According to the Turkish agency, Anadolu, the army in Peru has announced its support for President Martin Vizcarra. In a statement published on the army’s Twitter account, she said that the four national security forces were standing behind Vizcarra. The President’s decision to dissolve the Congress left the Latin American country in a political deadlock. Opposition MPs allege “permanent moral incapacity” and initiate a process to dismiss Vizcarra from office, reports Anadolu.

“Let the people finally decide. The closure I made is within the limits of my powers authorized by the Constitution. Put an end to this stage of political entrapment so that the country’s future can be defined during the elections,” Vizcarra said in a speech delivered by the Government Palace. Vizcarra dissolved Congress to prevent legislators from appointing up to six of the seven judges to the Constitutional Court, a key arbiter in the settlement of disputes between the government and Congress, according to local media quoted by Anadolu.

The Constitution

The Constitution authorizes the President to dissolve the Congress and call new elections if the assembly votes by two votes of no confidence against a government. Congress rejected a vote of confidence once and put Vizcarra’s proposal on Thursday for an instant election on hold. Due to the limitation of consecutive terms, Vizcarra cannot run in the next elections.