Congolese artist Innoss’B is in France as part of an event that will be organized by Nigerian star Wizkid in Paris at the Starboy Fest on 26th october.

Since the release of his video clip entitled “Yope” followed by the new version “Yope”, featuring Diamond Platnumz, the Congolese singer Innoss’B has been constantly caressing the music scene in his country. The young artist is solicited by many people both inside and outside the country. The “Yope Challenge” launched on social networks was also an unprecedented success.

All over Africa, the challenge is in the news, even in Spain where the demonstrators are delighted to relax to the magnificent rhythm of the Congolese Innoss’B. It is therefore as easy as possible to understand the validity of the invitation extended to him by the singer Wizkid to represent Congo in Paris on Saturday 26 October 2019 during an event to be organised by the Nigerian at the Starboy Fest. For the occasion, the Congolese star of the moment was accompanied by his brother and director Achille Balume ACH’B.