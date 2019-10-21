Several study reports on foods consumed in the United States have revealed the presence of a toxic substance called arsenic that is believed to cause cancer. While some fight against the consumption of these products, others continue to defend their consumption. But what are the risks to which consumers are exposed?

In the previous article we talked about arsenic being added to chicken feed for weight gain. And according to a 2006 report from the Institute for Agriculture and Trade Policy (IATP), arsenic in meat is estimated to be more than 70% of the American chickens raised that would be fed this toxic and carcinogenic chemical that is fatal at high doses. The paradox here is that the FAD (Food and Drug Administration), which in its report confirmed that nearly half of all the chickens tested have absorbed inorganic arsenic, the most toxic form present in their liver, continues its denial campaign, stating that the arsenic in the meat of these chickens is so low that it is still safe to eat and does not pose a threat to human health.

The FDA between poisoning and trade policy

According to the Food and Health information site, the FDA, which in its report added that arsenic is a carcinogen, which means that it significantly increases the risk of cancer, continues to accept that this meat containing arsenic is always placed on the shelves of American supermarkets. The same source tells us that the University of South Carolina Department of Environmental Health Sciences has warned all Americans of the danger of arsenic, as well as lead and mercury, known to produce horrible neurological effects on developing fetuses and young children.

Also, a study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association found that people who consumed large amounts of tinted arsenic rice, in the absence of other known arsenic exposure, showed significant cellular changes related to cancer development. Arsenic in general is four times more toxic than mercury.

What are the risks of exposure to inorganic arsenic?

The human body is exposed to several effects following high consumption of foods containing inorganic arsenic, such as: irritation of the stomach and intestines, decreased production of white and red blood cells, skin problems, and lung irritation, the development of cancer, and more particularly skin, lung, liver or lymphatic cancer. The least frequent are: internal lung, kidney, bladder and liver cancer.

This exposure to inorganic arsenic can cause infertility and miscarriages in women; it can also lead to lower resistance to infections, heart and brain damage, and DNA damage.

However, it should be noted that organic arsenic cannot cause cancer or DNA damage. But exposure to high doses can cause certain effects in humans, such as stomach aches or nerve problems.

