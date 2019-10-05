Cameroon: the undercurrent of Maurice Kamto’s liberation revealed

Politics
By Casimir Vodjo
Ph: Maurice Kamto-RFI

The release of the opponent and leader of the Cameroon Renewal Movement party is far from being a gift as many believe. It is the result of a series of tough negotiations that lasted several weeks, according to Jeune Afrique.

On Saturday, 5 October 2019, the Cameroon Military Court released the leader of the MRC party with about 100 of his militants. This is thanks to the cessation of proceedings against 333 detainees held in prison in connection with the English-speaking crisis ordered by Cameroon’s Head of State Paul Biya last Thursday. But according to Jeune Afrique’s revelations, Maurice Kamto’s release is the result of a series of negotiations that began in mid-September.

Indeed, Paul Biya reportedly sent two emissaries to Maurice Kamto during his 80 days spent in Yaoundé’s central prison, commonly known as Kondengui. These emissaries were carrying a proposal for an end to the crisis involving the enlargement of the opponent in exchange for the latter’s commitment to renounce contesting the re-election of Paul Biya during the presidential elections of 7 October 2018.

According to the source, Maurice Kamto has agreed to receive them, but excludes further discussion if the stay of proceedings would only benefit him. Thus, after a few days of negotiations, the emissaries transmitted the news that Paul Biya agreed to release Michèle Ndoki, Alain Fogué, Christian Penda Ekoka and Albert Dzongang, who are the main companions of the coalition formed around the Maurice Kamto candidature.

Maurice Kamto is also reported to have sought the release of some English-speaking leaders, including Sisiku Ayuk Tabe, the self-proclaimed president of the “Ambazonia“.

