Cameroon: from dialogue to confrontation

The national dialogue in Cameroon is becoming a battleground. Several delegates present at this conference to end the three-year separatist rebellion in the English-speaking regions of the country showed differences a little too sharply.

Tensions have risen as discussions continue in Cameroon as part of the broader national dialogue. According to a BBC report, some delegates almost got into an argument while the spirits were high. Anglophone representatives advocate the autonomy of the Anglophone regions. They are supported by the leader of the Social Democratic Front (SDF), the opposition party, John Fru Ndi, who wants a return to the 1961 federal constitution.

 

This proposal does not seem to be to the liking of the French-speaking zone representatives who support the government’s position, that of President Paul Biya on the fact that the form of cameroonian state is not on the agenda. A position that provoked the anger of the Anglophones and the tone quickly rose in the room. In any case, the dialogue may not be successful and the crisis may get even more bogged down, at the rate things are going.

