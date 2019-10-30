In the middle of a concert in Brazil, Senegalese singer, Akon was victim of a theft on Sunday 27th October 2019.

Akon is not at all happy with his Senegalese fans. Angry, he accused them to be the cause of the disappearance of his gold chain. “I went around the rows without losing anything, it was only at your level that my channel disappeared,” Akon told his Senegalese fans in Wolof. But without any hard feelings, the artist decided not to do too much for this case: “I offer it to you, but know that it is a very ugly and unworthy act. I forgive you, I even make an offering, but God has seen everything,” the artist continued.

In the 2000s, Akon had been stripped of valuables while he threw himself into a delirious crowd that did not hesitate in Abidjan. At the time, as Abidjanshow points out, very angry, Akon Il had decided to shorten his show.