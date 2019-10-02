Benin – WAEMU contribution on security: Talon awaited in Senegal

By Edouard Djogbénou
Le président Patrice Talon en voyage Photo: Présidence de la République

Benin’s President Patrice Talon is announced today in Senegal where he will fly away after the Council of Ministers on Wednesday, 2nd october 2019.

President Patrice Talon will visit Senegal on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 after the Council of Ministers he will lead. According to the 8 a.m News on “Frissons Radio”, the Beninese Head of State will be alongside his Senegalese counterpart with whom he will discuss the subject on WAEMU’s contribution on security issues.

This trip follows the cancellation of his official trip to Russia. The reason given for this decision was to better organize this trip in an optimal way.

 

