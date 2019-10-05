Benin vs Zambia: bad news for the Squirrels

Sport
By Parfait Folly
Ecureuils du Bénin

The Benin Squirrels play a friendly match against the Zambia Chipolopolo on Sunday, 13 October in Porto-Novo. Three players of stature will not be able to attend the Beninese side.

Michel Dussuyer will have to do with a reduced squad against the Zambia Chipolopolo. Three strong players will not participate in the Charles de Gaulle stadium match-up for the friendly match that counts for the Fifa days in October. There are several reasons for this.

Séibou Mama, has a hematoma on her right thigh. As for Rudy Gestede, he suffers from a relapse in his leg. The last one, Sessi D’almeida, was injured in the hip after a bad fall. None of them, according to their doctor, will be able to play the game against Zambia.

