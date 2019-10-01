Benin: unidentified individuals vandalized Infrastructure under building in Agla

In the morning of Monday, 30 September 2019, it was noted that the infrastructure under construction as part of the asphalting project had been hit with a pickaxe in the thirteenth district of Cotonou. Informed, the municipal authorities went into the field to find out.

The populations of Agla Akplomey in the thirteenth arrondissement of Cotonou are said to be at the origin of the acts of vandalism observed on structures built at a cost of billions and not received. After the heavy rain that fell on the city of Cotonou on Sunday 29 September, several houses located near the structures were flooded. This is the official version of the neighbourhood chief, Célestin Ahissou. But, he admits, he is unable to say precisely who carried out this water draining operation from the living quarters to the gutters.

The obvious fact is that the infrastructure has been seriously ripped open to allow standing water in the houses to return to its usual bed. This surprises Mayor Isidore Gnonlonfoun, who was personally moved to see the damage. Especially since it was in the same borough that the garbage was dumped on a space set up a few days ago. Every elected official, at whatever level, must be able to ensure the protection of infrastructure built at great expense. And to do this, it is necessary to provide the neighbourhood leaders with adequate resources. Otherwise, indignation and warnings will not change anything. The population, too, needs to be educated to respect the public good. This raises the issue of the return of morality and civic education to schools.