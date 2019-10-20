The Democratic Union for a New Benin (Udbn) party is organizing its National Council this Sunday, 20th October 2019. The event takes place at the party’s headquarters in Dèkoungbé in the of Abomey-Calavi municipality.

UDBN activists and party officials met today to discuss several topics related to the life of their political party. Participants in this National Council are entitled to communications on the reform of the partisan system. There is also a question for party officials to review UDBN’s participation in the political dialogue held from Thursday 10 to Saturday 12 October 2019.

The first communication is led by Florian Fadonougbo. It was held on the theme: Reforming Benin’s partisan system, promoting integral activism as a guarantee of development. UDBN President Claudine Prudencio congratulates the activists on their trip despite the heavy rain.