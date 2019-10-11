Benin: the main lines of the resistance forces’s reflection

Opposition forces had been in conclave since thursday 10th october at the Cotonou bird song. Their meetings focused on several topics, some of which were announced by President Nicéphore Soglo during the opening ceremony.

In a restricted committee, the resistance forces validated the conclusions of the discussions conducted over the past few weeks. Five points were selected to continue the strength at the failure regime. Work continues to end tomorrow Saturday with a mass in the church.

The main lines of the conclusions of the Beninese opposition’s strategic reflection days*

1- *Creation of the National Solidarity Fund for the benefit of the children of people skilfully killed by the power of Patrice TALON, in order to assist them in a sustainable way.

This initiative already has the support of many Beninese, international NGOs and especially several Beninese from the diaspora. Some Heads of State of the sub-region are interested in this initiative, thanks to President SOGLO’s many solicitation trips.

*2- Establishment of resistance poles in the 12 departments of Benin

To facilitate the opposition’s careful strategies, 24 strategy poles will be deployed and Benin has been divided into 5 zones. Young experienced kneaders and wise men will bring their touches to its opposition intervention areas. For the time being, the Resistance Committees refuse to make public short, medium and long-term strategies for reasons of effectiveness. Targeted actions to occupy the political terrain will be implemented in an intelligent way.

*3- Establishment of the institutional, operational and financial framework of the strategic poles of the opposition

At this level, the various intervention and monitoring and evaluation mechanisms for strategies are developed.

The coordination of all these measures will be ensured by President SOGLO.

*4- Meetings and regional and international strategy.

This mechanism is totally dedicated to the diaspora, which has already finalized its conclusions.

To this end, meetings of opponents will be held in the coming days in France, the United States and some African countries.

After the mass scheduled for tomorrow, the various Technical Reflection Committees will carry these strategies for validation.

*5- Urgent Actions

Continue the fight for the release of political prisoners and the return of our political exiles.

Intensify actions to allow families to take back the bodies of citizens killed cowardly by the military on President Talon’s orders.

Make every effort to resume parliamentary elections so that the population can choose its own leaders.

*Éric Fortuné S. ADJAHOSSI