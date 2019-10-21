The committee that will be responsible for drafting the legislation is already complete and ready to work. But some indiscretions provide information on the likely timing of the implementation of the recommendations resulting from the dialogue.

The committee, which Dorothée Sossa will certainly chair, will start work today, Monday, 21th october. It will be responsible for translating into law, five or six, the conclusions of the political dialogue held from 10th to 12th october last. After this stage, the Head of State to whom this committee will hand over its work will submit it to the Council of Ministers. Only then will the Executive transmit the laws to be passed to Parliament.

Already in a favourable position, the Law Commission will work under urgent procedure to enable the President to organise the plenary session. The laws could be adopted at the end of November. The Parliament-Constitutional Court-Presidency of the Republic protocol could last two weeks. Therefore, the implementation of the recommendations will only be possible in December. This means that if there is to be an amnesty law, prisoners awaiting their release will have to wait until almost the end of December.