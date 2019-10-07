Benin – Single without children: the artist Sessimè responds to her detractors

By Cochimau S. Houngbadji
Sessimè has finally decided to answer some questions that many people have about her. Everything started with the publication of an internet user who asked Sessimè to review her dressing and especially to think about getting married. The artist took advantage of that publication to clarify her marital status through a post published on her facebook page.

Happiness is not limited to marriage or the conception of a child. Contrary to the opinion that some people have on the subject, Sessimè believes that marriage is not an indicator of a human being’s happiness. According to her account, she is not yet married, she has no children yet; but she does not complain about it. “Yes, I am not yet married and I have not yet known the grace of giving birth to a child, but I do not feel sorry for myself and I learn to be happy with my life as it is, and then I do not have the power to change it,” she wrote.

As far as her dressing is concerned, which according to the internet user is not worthy. Sessimè thinks she hasn’t crossed the red line. “I look in a mirror before I leave home. For my musical objectives and for the part, I have not yet crossed my “forbidden direction” sign. If I don’t dress like you, it’s normal, we don’t have the same tastes,” she replied. Despite his situation as a single person without children, Sessimè says she is happy with her family and her real fans.

