By Edouard Djogbénou
 African Development Bank (AfDB) is supporting Benin in the implementation of its rural electrification project. It has just granted 61.77 million euros for the electrification of 48,000 households. 

Forty-eight thousand (48,000) households in three hundred and nine (309) rural areas of Benin will soon benefit from electricity. African Development Bank has allocated 61.77 million euros to Benin for its rural electrification project (PERU). In addition, 35 schools will also be affected by the connection to the electricity grid and will at the same time benefit from drinking water supply.

According to the “Ecofin” Agency, the project will reduce the cost of grid connection by more than 72%. Previously set at 90,000 CFA francs, the connection will be increased to 25,000 CFA francs. This reduction will be possible thanks to the purchase of electrical connection equipment. It should be recalled that the objective of Benin’s rural electrification project is to increase Benin’s rural electrification rate from 8.11% to 13.78% by 2022.

Benin: Rural electrification

