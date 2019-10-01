Benin: Prince Aligbonon’s guest to Azannaï after his last meeting with his activists

Politics
By Edouard Djogbénou
Le ministre candide Azannaï Photo: BENIN WEB TV

The fight to restore beninese democracy that has been suffering since the last parliamentary elections must be fought in a cohesive way. This is Prince Sononon Aligbonon’s call to the president of the Restoring Hope party to appreciate the significance of his public statements. 

During his last meeting with the militants of his political party, President Candide Azannaï certainly alluded to the latest political developments within the resistance forces to let him carry no “pots and pans” and therefore negotiated nothing with anyone… These statements by number 1 of the Restoring Hope party elicited comments from social activists who concluded that there was division within the opposition.

Read also:

Ivory Coast – Presidential 2020: another blow for Guillaume Soro!

Ivory Coast: An arrest of Bédié’s relative raises tension

Ivory Coast: Alassane Ouattara back in Abidjan after a visit in the N’zi

In a post on his Facebook profile, Prince Sononon Aligbonon invited the former Minister Delegate to the President of the Republic in charge of national defence to measure his public statements so as not to be a vector of division within the opposition and resistance forces. “Personally, I humbly and respectfully ask President Candide Azannaï to show restraint in his public addresses and in his positions, which I respect very well,” he said.

Returning to remarks that may be annoying, the man who in 41 days travelled through the country’s 41 “tolégba” for their intercession to the restoration of democracy in the country indicated that only in unity can the current political struggle for the restoration of Beninese democracy bear fruit. “That he is not involved in any case (by reminding Candide Azannaï – editor’s note) of wrongdoing, that he is clean, spotless, white as snow, he will not be able to face alone this unprecedented fight to restore our stolen democracy” he says.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

In The News Feed

Doing Business Report: Togo among the top 5 nations, Benin absent in the TOP 20

Benin – political crisis: national multi-variable dialogue

Benin: Rural electrification

Benin: The national dialogue begins in few days

“No force can stop Chinese nation from moving forward,” Xi Jinping

Benin – 2020 communal elections: the chances for non-conventional parties?

Brazil-Senegal friendly match: Aliou Cissé invites 23 Lions to entend

Benin: Ladislas Agbési’s strategic committee

Benin: Barthélémy Kassa talks about the reasons for the DRP’s absence from parliament

Benin – Guy Mitokpè’s developments on Houngbédji’s speech at the DRP Holydays University

Benin: a $16.6 million loan from BOAD.

Bertin Koovi: “I was arrested without any legal reason”

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More