Benin: Prince Aligbonon’s guest to Azannaï after his last meeting with his activists

The fight to restore beninese democracy that has been suffering since the last parliamentary elections must be fought in a cohesive way. This is Prince Sononon Aligbonon’s call to the president of the Restoring Hope party to appreciate the significance of his public statements.

During his last meeting with the militants of his political party, President Candide Azannaï certainly alluded to the latest political developments within the resistance forces to let him carry no “pots and pans” and therefore negotiated nothing with anyone… These statements by number 1 of the Restoring Hope party elicited comments from social activists who concluded that there was division within the opposition.

In a post on his Facebook profile, Prince Sononon Aligbonon invited the former Minister Delegate to the President of the Republic in charge of national defence to measure his public statements so as not to be a vector of division within the opposition and resistance forces. “Personally, I humbly and respectfully ask President Candide Azannaï to show restraint in his public addresses and in his positions, which I respect very well,” he said.

Returning to remarks that may be annoying, the man who in 41 days travelled through the country’s 41 “tolégba” for their intercession to the restoration of democracy in the country indicated that only in unity can the current political struggle for the restoration of Beninese democracy bear fruit. “That he is not involved in any case (by reminding Candide Azannaï – editor’s note) of wrongdoing, that he is clean, spotless, white as snow, he will not be able to face alone this unprecedented fight to restore our stolen democracy” he says.