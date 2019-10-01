Benin – political crisis: national multi-variable dialogue

Several beninese welcome the announcement made by Presidency services that the long-awaited national dialogue will begin. But already, pockets of resistance are being created and risk to lead in the initiative to make a clean slate in the country’s dark past.

It would be interesting to see beninese politicians images, of all faiths, hugging each other to signify a return to peace, unity and fraternity. At the announcement of the October 10 meeting, no one should be asking questions. All those who aspire to peace and development in the country should even bend their knees to thank God who has been able to cut into each other’s hearts for getting to that point. Unfortunately, pockets of resistance are to be feared.

First, the forces cauris for an emerging Benin have been managing an internal crisis since September 20. The provisional receipt issued to a wing of the cowries plunged the party into a comatose state. Had it not been for Boni Yayi’s person who characterizes this political party, we would already have reached his requiem or at least a legal arm wrestling match. We’re not there yet. But to convene a meeting under these conditions is no more or less favourable for the only radical opposition party that will be able to represent the others waiting for their legal personality. Boni Yayi’s party, which was excluded from the last legislative elections, risks boycotting this dialogue without a minimum of internal consent before 10 October.

What about the other opposition parties?

of the eight political parties invited by Patrice Talon, only two claim to be from the opposition. In the recent past, apart from the Fcdb, which claims to be the constructive opposition, the other parties of the left were not ready for any dialogue without the resumption of controversial parliamentary elections. This will mean that even if the Communist Party of Benin, the Liberal Social Union and Restoring Hope were convened, nothing bodes well for their presence at the Palace of the Republic for the dialogue announced by the Head of State since 20 may 2019. Although, if the dialogue is to take place on the Presidency’s premises, there is reason to fear the plausible intentions that may be attributed to the Head of State, rightly or wrongly.

The square of the Catholic Church…

The Bishops will now have to understand that their involvement in the crisis did not help the main actors. This is evidenced by the misery they have been subjected to all the time to the point of asking the Christian community to pray for the country. Times are, it should be said, perilous. Pending their session in October, all the hypotheses contribute to the exclusion of the godchildren of Bishop Isidore de Souza from the political sphere. While their presence or interference could credit the dialogue with a certain neutrality. The crisis of confidence that has arisen in recent times will not allow both sides, the opposition and the movement, to make peace with the brave to bring the country out of the abyss. The Cameroon case is still very fresh in our minds.

The release of the political prisoners in question

The political opposition cries out for a witch hunt. For her, the government has thrown its activists in jail for nothing. And, since the beginning of the crisis, it has been calling for their unconditional release. For its part, the government maintains that Benin is a state governed by the rule of law. Therefore, it is not up to the Executive to interfere in the judiciary. The guys are languishing in jail. The court continues to conduct the necessary investigations to locate the accused and their parents. Meanwhile, it is risky to claim with certainty that the opposition will be able to respond favourably to this appeal by Patrice Talon.

Beyond political parties….

Opponents, beyond the sometimes legitimate claims, must go beyond their respective training to save the nation. The country is worth more than anything in an ordeal like the one Benin has been going through for several months now. No sacrifice would be too much to appease the wounded hearts before the municipal elections that are already at our doorstep. The Head of State, in his salutary drive to make peace in the Sall, must accept concessions to meet certain demands of his counterparts on behalf of the Republic. It is the country that will come out on top, in the end.