Benin: Patrice Talon’s departure for Senegal

The head of state, Patrice Talon, left Cotonou on wednesday, 2 october 2 for Senegal. He will take part in the mini summit of heads of state on financing security in the Uemoa region.

In Senegal, Patrice Talon will take part in the meeting of the high-level committee on the peace and security project. This mini-summit, which will take place on 3 october 2019 at the Abdou Diouf International Conference Centre (Cicad) in Dakar, will focus on security in the community space.

Patrice Talon took the opportunity to respond to those who announced his death. “I didn’t learn that,” he replied before saying that he was a little overwhelmed by the activities related to his position.