Benin: Patrice Talon’s departure for Senegal

By Parfait Folly
Le président Patrice Talon en voyage Photo: Présidence de la République

The head of state, Patrice Talon, left Cotonou on wednesday, 2 october 2 for Senegal. He will take part in the mini summit of heads of state on financing security in the Uemoa region.

In Senegal, Patrice Talon will take part in the meeting of the high-level committee on the peace and security project. This mini-summit, which will take place on 3 october 2019 at the Abdou Diouf International Conference Centre (Cicad) in Dakar, will focus on security in the community space.

Patrice Talon took the opportunity to respond to those who announced his death. “I didn’t learn that,” he replied before saying that he was a little overwhelmed by the activities related to his position.

#Wasexo #BeninDiplomatie #VoyagePrBenin 🇧🇯 🇸🇳 : Départ, ce mercredi 2 octobre 2019, du Président de la République, Son Excellence Monsieur Patrice TALON pour Dakar (Sénégal 🇸🇳 ) où il prendra part à la réunion du Comité de haut niveau sur le financement de la sécurité dans l'espace UEMOA.Ce mini sommet qui se déroulera le 3 octobre 2019 au Centre International de Conférences Abdou DIOUF (CICAD) à Dakar s'inscrit dans le cadre de l'examen de la situation sécuritaire dans l'espace UEMOA.

Publiée par Présidence de la République du Bénin sur Mercredi 2 octobre 2019

