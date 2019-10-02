Benin – National dialogue: Richard Boni Ouorou defines 05 essential steps
For the success of the announced national dialogue, political scientist Richard Boni Ouorou defines five (05) essential steps for the success of the dialogue. These stated prerequisites essentially concern the legislative framework, content and framework of the dialogue.
The national dialogue announced a few months ago will finally enter in its active phase. Political parties that have a legal existence in relation to the new charter of political parties are already invited to take steps to participate in the exchanges. But for this dialogue to be “true, serious and pragmatic”, Richard Boni Ouorou defines five (05) prerequisites to be resolved. It is about:
- Pass a law in the assembly that recognizes dialogue and its framework as a mechanism for thawing the crisis. Thus, so that the measures taken during the dialogue can be codified and implemented quickly;
- Identify the themes that will be submitted for consultation;
- Develop a framework for dialogue and provide guidance for discussions on the different themes;
- Sign a preliminary draft consensus on the guidelines, define the profile of the moderator and his commission;
- Establishment of the moderating committee for the dialogue framework and appointment or appointment of the moderator(s).
For Richard Boni Ouorou, the Beninese people have suffered enough from the crisis that has been shaking the country for several months. He therefore believes that this dialogue must go beyond the discussions between “political partners” and will certainly accentuate their exchanges on “personal and political interests“. “The time has come for the people to disavow this meeting between partners and demand that things be done according to the right rules and that only the rule of law be what influences them,” he said.