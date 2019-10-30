Benin: list transferred officials at the Republican Police

Transfers have been made to the Republican Police. Several Directorates and police stations are affected by these assignments.

According to the daily Fraternité in its publication of Tuesday 29 October 2019, these changes affect the Departmental Directorate of the Atlantic Republican Police (DDPR), the Directorate of Training and Internships (DFS), the Directorate of the Republican Security Company (CRS), and the Directorate of the National Higher Police School (DENSP).

Here is the list of mutations

DDPR Atlantic: Cdp Claude Bossou;

Deputy DDPR: Cpp Thomas Kouagou.

The Police Stations

Ouèdo : Ibouraima Ikililou Adegnika;

Togba : Apollianary Dossou-Yovo;

Allada: Sabi Fulbert Konto;

Pahou: Fabrice Igor Ahidomehou;

General Secretariat of the Republican Police: Cdp Lucien Bonou

CCCRS: Paolo da-Silva, Aniat Adjovi;

DFS: Cdp Blaise Ahouitoun;

DENSP: Captain Jocelyne Pomalegni.