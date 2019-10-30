In the Minister of Economy and Finance, Romuald Wadagni statement reported that Benin had been awarded a distinction for sound management of sovereign public debt.

The Ministry of Economy and Finance received in Washington D. C. the price of good sovereign public debt management. This was at the annual session of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund on 19th October. “This distinction is awarded on the basis of two major facts”, says the Minister’s press release. Benin made substantial efforts in 2018. This earned it a B+ rating, placing it among the top countries in sub-Saharan Africa. The second consideration is the issuance of a 500 million euro jump on a competitive basis.

GlobalMarkets congratulates Benin for attracting international investors through its policy of managing the process of bonds issued on the international market. It should also be noted that Benin has created conditions for strong and sustainable economic growth. That is why it considered it useful to encourage it by awarding it this distinction, which is not an end in itself, but rather a call to do better in order to position itself among the most prominent countries in terms of public debt management.