Benin: here is the list of teachers suspended by Salimane Karimou
Teachers who were returned in 2008 and deliberately chose not to participate in the diagnostic assessment organised by the government on 24 August and 27 September 2019 for them are sanctioned. They are all suspended from their functions by the Minister of Maternal and Primary Education Salimane Karimou, pending the outcome of the disciplinary proceedings. Below is a list of the teachers concerned by this sanction.
