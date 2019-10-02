Benin: Arifari Bako’s questions on the 8th legislature

President Thomas Boni Yayi former minister and current deputy of the National Assembly, He Nassirou Arifari Bako, to not name him but a few, did not use any harsh language during the parliamentary seminar that brought together the 83 deputies of the 8th legislature in Benin Royal Hôtel de Cotonou on the theme: “Issues and challenges of the 8th legislature of the Benin National Assembly”.

It is as a scientist that Honourable Nassirou Arifari Bako presented his communication at the parliamentary seminar held on 19 and 20 september 2019 in Benin Royal Hotel of Cotonou. In a scientific analysis that surprised the audience, the former Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation under President Thomas Boni Yayi engaged in questions about the conditions for organizing the last legislative election and the legitimacy of that legislature.

According to statements reported by the daily “Fraternity”, it was the turnout rate that the elected representative of the republican bloc first attacked. Presenting a paper entitled “The challenges of the parliamentary representation function in an elected legislature with a low vote turnout”, Honourable Nassirou Arifari Bako said that the low turnout implies a lack of legitimacy in the eighth legislature. “While the existence of a parliament is not the only measure of democracy in a country, it is still the major institution of people’s representation. As such, it is the expression of the diversity of opinions among the people. The quality of the process of appointing parliamentarians must be beyond reproach,” he said.

Better still, the parliamentarian in his development has gone a long way in making it clear that the very notion of representativeness in a modern democracy remains highly dependent on the principle of the separation of powers. As a result, he continues, parliament becomes the heart of democracy “where the will of the sovereign people is expressed”. This diversity of opinion within the institution, he will underline, contributes to a great extent to creating an environment of peace. “Parliament is the place where the majority-opposition couple live together… It is widely accepted that parliament contributes to the pacification of political life, hence the need for pluralist representation. A pluralist parliament is said to be an alternative to civil war”, he stressed. The table thus presented, the Honourable Nassirou Arifari Bako formulated a series of questions on the eighth legislature.

Questions about the eighth legislature:

Based on the conditions under which the last parliamentary elections were held, the turnout and the political configuration of this legislature, President Thomas Boni Yayi’s former colleague asked himself a series of questions:

. Is it acceptable for a quarter of the electorate to elect members of a national representation in a country, regardless of the circumstances at the time?

. How can we have a blocking minority in a monocoloured parliament?

. How can we consider the question of representation for elected representatives from such a process with the relative divorce of the electorate?

Leaving the answer to these questions to the free will of each elected official, the Honourable Nassirou Arifari Bako made the following deductions: If abstentionism is the expression of voters’ support for the cause of the “excluded”, then the thesis of electoral usurpation seems plausible. If, in the other hand, abstentionism is the result of indifference, then it can be said that elected officials have legality but suffer from a lack of legitimacy that a good exercise of the representative function can correct over time.