Benin: from the NMF head, Denise Atioukpè promoted Deputy Chief of Staff

The former Executive Director of the National Microfinance Fund, Ms. Dénise Atioukpè, has been appointed Deputy Chief of Staff to the Minister of Economy and Finance, Romuald Wadagni.

The now ex-Executive Director of the National Fund for Microfinance was appointed during the Council of Ministers in its wednesday, 2 october 2019 session. Indeed, on the proposal of the national silversmith, the Minister of Economy and Finance, she has just been promoted to the position of Deputy Chief of Staff of Minister Romuald Wadagni.

She thus leaves the management of the national micro-finance fund where she was the victim of an attempt at enchantment by an agent of the structure. She is therefore heading for the Ministry of Economy and Finance where her skills are expected.