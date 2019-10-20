The appeal launched by the Prefect of the Couffo and the Mayor of the Commune of Dogbo was favourably received by the National Civil Protection Agency (NCPA). A delegation from the structure visited the concerned locality on Sunday, 20 October, to provide assistance to the victims.

The overflow of the Mono River caused flooding in the Commune of Dogbo. About 800 people have been displaced to avoid drowning cases. The latter received a batch of donations from the NCPA, including food. The donation ceremony took place in the presence of the victims and local authorities.

According to the observation made on the ground by the NCPA, some children are confronted with malnutrition and some pathologies. It should be noted that the Centre de Santé de la Commune deals with these cases.