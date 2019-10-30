The Prefect of the Atlantic Department, accompanied by the municipal and local authorities, launched an operation to clear Godomey erea, near the Djonou Bridge, on Wednesday 30th October 2019. This is a decision taken to facilitate the circulation of water in the area.

After the descent of Minister Hervé Hèhomey and the municipal authorities following the flooding of the inter-State road between Benin and Niger at the Djonou bridge, concrete actions are finally taking place. A delegation led by Prefect Jean-Claude Codjia decided to free up the areas stormed by local residents by preventing the normal circulation of water.

We can note noted that before the launch of this operation, the Prefect and the municipal authorities repeatedly informed the populations concerned of the need to liberate the area. If this eviction that has just been launched can indeed resolve the situation, it is in the interest of the users of this road who have been suffering martyrdom for several days.