Benin: Evelyne Quenum appointed at Social Affairs and Microfinance ministry

The only woman founder of a daily newspaper in Benin, Evelyne Quenum was appointed on wednesday 2 october 2019 in the Council of Ministers as Technical Advisor for Administrative Affairs of the Ministry of Social Affairs and Microfinance.

It was announced on wednesday, in the major decisions of the Ministers Council, that the publication director of the daily newspaper Kini Kini and the Communication Agency Assikifla is appointed Technical Advisor for Administrative Affairs at the Ministry of Social Affairs and Microfinance. Well known in the press in Benin, Evelyne Quenum was honoured in August 2019 with the title “Best female leadership in Benin in 2019” for her civic engagement and leadership.

She had also received several other awards and honours for her radio programs, quality articles and civic engagement with women and youth.