Benin: documents tax authorities required from aspiring teachers

Society
By Parfait Folly
Direction générale des impôts Photo: BENIN WEB TV

Through a press release posted on its facebook page, the General Directorate of Taxation (Gdt) informs aspiring teachers of the procedures to be followed to obtain their unique tax ID (Uti).

In a press release dated 2 October, the General Director of Taxation, Nicolas Yenoussi, invited aspiring teachers to visit the ifu.impots.bj website to obtain their unique tax ID (Uti). The operation which takes shape from this wednesday starts at 3pm very precisely, informs the press release.

The documents to be scanned to obtain the document are, according to the press release, a copy of the valid national identity card or passport, a copy of the birth certificate, a certificate of residence, a copy of the receipt for signing the employment contract and an identity photo. It should be reminded that the Uti will be transferred to the bidders’ electronic boxes after processing the files by the competent services of the Gdt.

