The prefect of the Couffo department, Christophe Megbédji, anticipates the acts of insecurity recorded during the end-of-year periods. It was through a press release that he warned all citizens who intend to engage in these reprehensible acts.

It is through warnings that Prefect Christophe Mégbédji intends to deter people who have reprehensible intentions during the end-of-year periods. Indeed, through a statement made public during the week, the prefect of the Couffo department warns people with bad intentions and bad plans for the end of the year to abandon this project.

According to the statement, many bad people often take advantage of the holiday season to commit acts of insecurity, such as theft, incivility on the roads, the sale of adulterated and damaged products, thus creating psychosis in the minds of the people.

To this end, it calls for the collaboration of all the populations of Couffo with the competent services, in particular the Republican police, to ensure citizen monitoring by reporting all dubious people in their environment and thus ensuring the protection of people and property. In the same press release, it is requested that the local authorities of the Couffo Municipalities mobilize to inform police stations by all legal means.