The case has taken a new turn. Executives of the Directorate General of Taxes, including the General Director , were before the Court for the Suppression of Economic Crimes and Terrorism on monday 21th october.

Since the mysterious disappearance of the director of the General Directorate of Taxes, the justice system has taken up the case to enlighten citizens. After an initial hearing, the court agreed to continue the case. On monday, at the end of the hearing hours, the scream said it was incompetent. The case is referred back to investigation for investigation.

It should be recalled that the day after the death of the director, Carlos Adohouannon, a large amount of money disappeared. For the moment, we are advancing four billion francs. Investigations can help shed light on this nebula

