Benin police forces will be deployed in Mali as part of the United Nations Integrated Multidimensional Stabilization Mission in Mali (UNMISMA), the government announced in a statement.

140 officers of the Republican Police of Benin will strengthen the strength of UNMISMA. This deployment of the elements in Mali is part of Benin’s commitment to peacekeeping in the sub-region. Benin is currently participating in six United Nations operations, including the United Nations Stabilization Mission in Haiti (UNMJUSTH), the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) and UNMISMA.

Beninese forces are also present and participate in the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abiyé (FISNUA), the United Nations Mission in Southern Sudan (UNMISS) and finally the United Nations Integrated Multidimensional Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (UNMISCA).

Nearly a thousand men at the front

In total, the country currently deploys 931 troops for peacekeeping missions. 700 troops, 212 police officers, 17 staff officers and 2 experts constitute the number of troops on mission. Benin’s presence on several fronts at once makes it the 10th largest French-speaking country and the 18th largest contributor to UN peacekeeping operations in Africa.