Benin: Denise Atioukpè, dismissed from her duties at the head of the NMF

Mrs Denise Atioukpè is no longer the Executive Director of the National Micro-Finance Fund. It was officially relieved this Tuesday, 1st October 2019 by the Minister of Social Affairs and Microfinance, Véronique Tognifodé.

After more than 3 years at the head of the national microfinance fund, Mrs Denise Atioukpè was relieved of her duties on Tuesday, 1st october 2019. According to information made public by Salamins.com, the official reasons that led to the end of her functions at the head of this structure are not known.

However, the results of the structure she has occupied for the past 3 years could justify this dismissal; specifies the same source. The social projects of President Patrice Talon’s government, which are in their active phase, is also a convincing justification for the dismissal of this manager who, a few months ago, was the victim of a bewitchment attempt by a member of the structure’s staff.