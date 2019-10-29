Like several other people who have given their appreciation of the content of the experts’ work, Claude Djankaki has raised his reservations. He thinks that the committee of experts has slipped into some parts of the country’s political history.

He first made it clear that Benin had, in the past, experimented with all regimes. And it was the ineffectiveness of the troika that inspired the fathers of the Conference of the Nation’s Living Forces to opt for a presidential regime. Taking a step back to experiment with the semi-presidential regime (barely veiled) remains a misunderstanding of political history. This is why he says that “this work is similar to bills brought forward by members of Parliament in the form of proposals to avoid the procedural rigour of a government project. As the 8th legislature is contested, the work of independent experts is being simulated to get the pill through.

The precautionary measure that the experts did not take was a major factor, according to Claude Djankaki. He recalled that the commission that cost the Beninese taxpayer half a billion dollars should be responsible for a revision that would be at odds with reality if some, including Joël Aïvo, had not been vigilant. And, that it is not excluded that the same causes produce the same effects. Paraphrasing Voltaire, he said that “we owe respect to the living (in our case the founding fathers of the constitution, Professor Maurice Ahanhanzo Glèlè et al.). To the dead we owe only the truth, hence the portion of the males of our ancestors introduced into the constitution to show that those who advance on the bridges of the present have a debt of truth to the past.